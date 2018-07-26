Golf Course Closes: Residents unite to fight potential new development

CARMEL MOUNTAIN (NEWS 8) - Dozens of Carmel Mountain Ranch residents on Wednesday night came together to show their opposition to the potential development of a shuttered golf course.

The course at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club closed in early July. Country club general manager Kevin Hwang told News 8 earlier this month that water rates doubled and they couldn't afford to keep the course open.

Residents living near the Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club have expressed their frustration because many of them bought homes in the area because of the golf course. They said they wished Mr. Hwang would have reached out to the HOA and given residents the option to purchase the course and leave it as a green belt for the community.

Carmel Mountain Ranch was built to accommodate as much housing as possible with more than 670 homes butting up to it.

The course is zoned as agricultural land. Any changes to zoning would need to be considered by the Community Planning Group.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Carmel Mountain with residents' plans to push back against any developers and what they would like to see happen with the land.

Carmel Mountain Ranch residents push to keep shuttered golf course as open space: @CBS8 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/dz9nyxUFkh — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) July 26, 2018

RELATED