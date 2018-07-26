Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual misconduct speaks publicly

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Sheriff’s deputy who is accused of sexual misconduct held a news conference Thursday morning.
Deputy Richard Fischer and his wife along with Fisher's attorney held the news conference outside the Central Courthouse in Downtown San Diego.This was Fischer’s first public statement regarding the charges he faces.
Video of the news conference featuring Fischer and his attorney speaking:
Fischer allegedly groped and sexually assaulted more than a dozen women while on duty. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges and is on leave from the department while awaiting trial.
