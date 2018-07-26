Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual misconduct to hold news conference Thursday morning

Strong upper-level high located over Yuma Wednesday night will continue warm weather for the region. Coastal eddy will maintain strong onshore flow that will keep areas along the immediate coast cool.
She’s a newbie by Hollywood standards, so this could be her break, Michelle La is a SoCal local and is starring in the upcoming film 'Searching'.
The largest field of any female surfing event in the world is happening this weekend, July 27 and 28, at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA!
When you are out in the ocean, it’s an animal you hope to never see, but sharks are actually pivotal to the ocean’s eco-system.
The San Diego Sheriff’s deputy who is accused of sexual misconduct will hold a news conference Thursday morning.
Dozens of Carmel Mountain Ranch residents on Wednesday night came together to show their opposition to the potential development of a shuttered golf course.
Two statewide Flex Alerts were issued this week as Californians were called on to conserve energy during the latest heat wave.
A record-shattering heat wave that has kept the San Diego area roasting this week pushed temperatures to oppressive levels for a third straight day Wednesday as the stubborn swelter reached what was expected to be its zenith.
On Tuesday, News 8 introduced viewers to Zara Kelly - a Pacific Beach woman who moved here months ago but is still waiting for her belongings to arrive. On Wednesday, we checked in to see how she's doing and to let her know how some San Diegans have reached out to help.