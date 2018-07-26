Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual misconduct to hold news conference Thursday morning

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Sheriff’s deputy who is accused of sexual misconduct will hold a news conference Thursday morning.

Deputy Richard Fischer and his wife will hold the news conference outside the Central Courthouse in Downtown around 10 a.m. This will be Fischer’s first public statement regarding the charges he faces.

Fischer allegedly groped and sexually assaulted more than a dozen women while on duty. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges and is on leave from the department while awaiting trial.

News 8 will live stream the press conference.

