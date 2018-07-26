Surfs up Gals: The Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Surf Pro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surfs up Gals: The Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Surf Pro

SAN DIEGO - The largest field of any female surfing event in the world is happening this weekend, July 27 and 28, at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA. Over 100 of of the world's top female pro surfers will be competing in the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro. 

The Supergirl is now a staple event for women's surfing, and it's where many emerging surfers make their mark. 

Supergirl Pro’s mission has always been to empower and support women athletes and for the past decade, it has provided opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated sports. Their support of female surfers has played a role in raising our visibility and the awareness of women’s pro surfing.

Along with the surf competition, there are a ton of other free, fun, family-oriented activities: 

  • Supergirl Free Concert Series
  • Supergirl Gamer Pro: This is the first ever all-female esports tournament to provide a platform for female gamers, inspire women to take a larger role within sports 
  • Curb Queen women's skateboarding competition
  • Female empowerment panel: Including 4-time US Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis,the first female fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force General Jeannie Leavitt, and esports star Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey
  • Food court, beer garden, and over 40 vendor booths

