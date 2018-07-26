Surfs up Gals: The Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Surf Pro

SAN DIEGO - The largest field of any female surfing event in the world is happening this weekend, July 27 and 28, at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA. Over 100 of of the world's top female pro surfers will be competing in the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro.

The World's ?? Top Pro Surfers are competing at the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro!



?? 23 of the 25 top ranked WSL surfers in the world, including the top 4 on the CT! ??????‍?? @Steph_gilmore @LakeyPeterson @tatiwest @johannedefay #prosurfing #neonsupergirlpro pic.twitter.com/DbK51j31ek — Supergirl Pro (@SupergirlPro) July 18, 2018

The Supergirl is now a staple event for women's surfing, and it's where many emerging surfers make their mark.

Supergirl Pro’s mission has always been to empower and support women athletes and for the past decade, it has provided opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated sports. Their support of female surfers has played a role in raising our visibility and the awareness of women’s pro surfing.

Along with the surf competition, there are a ton of other free, fun, family-oriented activities:

Supergirl Free Concert Series

Supergirl Gamer Pro: This is the first ever all-female esports tournament to provide a platform for female gamers, inspire women to take a larger role within sports

Curb Queen women's skateboarding competition

Female empowerment panel: Including 4-time US Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis,the first female fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force General Jeannie Leavitt, and esports star Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey

Food court, beer garden, and over 40 vendor booths

