Movies to watch for: 'Searching'

SAN DIEGO - She’s a newbie by Hollywood standards, so this could be her break, Michelle La is a SoCal native and is starring in the upcoming film 'Searching'. The suspense-thriller will be featured at the upcoming San Diego International Film Festival in October.

La was born in Orange County and raised in Glendale, California. She attended Biola University and studied biochemistry, pursuing a brief career working at a lab for the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, or "analyzing poop water" as she put it, before pursuing an acting career.

You may recognize her from CBS's 'Mom' and Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' revival. 'Searching' is La's first feature film role where she plays missing daughter Margot Kim. The film first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

'Searching' will be only in theaters this coming August.