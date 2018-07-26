Woman fatally struck by train near Middletown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A passenger train struck a pedestrian Thursday on a stretch of bay-front tracks near Lindbergh Field.



The rail accident in the area of West Hawthorn Street and Pacific Highway in Little Italy was reported shortly before noon, according to sheriff's officials.



The unidentified victim reportedly was breathing when pulled from underneath the halted Amtrak train and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, sheriff's Lt. Karla Menzies said.



Traffic lanes in the immediate area were closed due to the incident, according to San Diego police.

