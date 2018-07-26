Surf dog becomes San Diego County Sheriff's latest volunteer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Meet Teddy, he's a four-year old Goldendoodle and the newest member of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Teddy officially launched into volunteer status after receiving his ID and visiting various units of the sheriff's department, where his pet-parent is a deputy. After being sworn-in Thursday, Teddy's first assignment was to help local kids at the Vista library and spread the smiles around.

Teddy is the cutest and newest goodwill ambassador/volunteer with the San Diego County Sheriffs Department ?? His job is to make people smile ?? @SDSheriff @cbs @News8 pic.twitter.com/IGFd2u0oY2 — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) July 26, 2018

Teddy may be new at the sheriff's office, but he's no stranger to helping out as he's been a therapy dog since he was a 1-year old pup. He's also a San Diego Humane Society therapy dog as well as a Scripps healthcare therapy dog.

You know him as a surfer and a therapy dog. Now it's official. Meet Teddy, the @SDSheriff Goodwill Ambassador. Watch the video to see Teddy's first day as our newest volunteer. Stay tuned for more of his awesome adventures??. @surfdogteddy pic.twitter.com/YsS1yan4PZ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 26, 2018

Teddy, also known for his favorite hobby, surfing, will be back out on the waves this weekend from 10-3 p.m. at Imperial Beach, 'hanging paw' and raising money for the San Diego Humane Society.