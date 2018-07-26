Tasting event to benefit Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special tasting event coming up in a couple weeks will benefit the Living Coast Discover Center.
LCDC is a nonprofit zoo and aquarium on San Diego Bay in Chula Vista.
Farm to Bay on Saturday, Aug. 4 will be headlined by three featured chefs - Chef/Owner Matt Gordon from Urban Solace Restaurant Group, Chef/Owner Will Gustwiller of Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, and Farm to Table Chef Miguel Valdez. Each will present three signature "tastes" for attendees to try.
Jessica LaFave, development manager at LCDC along with the three chefs stopped by Morning Extra with details on the culinary event.
A passenger train fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday on a stretch of bay-front tracks near Lindbergh Field.
The largest field of any female surfing event in the world is happening this weekend, July 27 and 28, at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA!
Meet Teddy the Goldendoodle, he's the newest volunteer and goodwill ambassador at the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy charged with groping 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period spoke publicly Thursday for the first time about the case against him, telling reporters the charges are false.
More parents in San Diego County are vaccinating their children compared to the state and the nation.
Qualcomm said Wednesday it was dropping its $44 billion deal to buy Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors, a high-profile victim of the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
Strong upper-level high located over Yuma Wednesday night will continue warm weather for the region. Coastal eddy will maintain strong onshore flow that will keep areas along the immediate coast cool.
On Tuesday, News 8 introduced viewers to Zara Kelly - a Pacific Beach woman who moved here months ago but is still waiting for her belongings to arrive. On Wednesday, we checked in to see how she's doing and to let her know how some San Diegans have reached out to help.
She’s a newbie by Hollywood standards, so this could be her break, Michelle La is a SoCal local and is starring in the upcoming film 'Searching'.