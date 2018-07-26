Tasting event to benefit Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special tasting event coming up in a couple weeks will benefit the Living Coast Discover Center.

LCDC is a nonprofit zoo and aquarium on San Diego Bay in Chula Vista.

Farm to Bay on Saturday, Aug. 4 will be headlined by three featured chefs - Chef/Owner Matt Gordon from Urban Solace Restaurant Group, Chef/Owner Will Gustwiller of Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, and Farm to Table Chef Miguel Valdez. Each will present three signature "tastes" for attendees to try.

Jessica LaFave, development manager at LCDC along with the three chefs stopped by Morning Extra with details on the culinary event.