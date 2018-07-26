San Diego fire crews get brush fire under control in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Crews from the San Diego Fire Department were able to contain a brush fire near the Interstate 15 at West Bernardo Road on Thursday evening.

Chopper 8 footage showed the burning close to an assisted-living facility, Casa de Campanas, at one point and crews focused on the area nearest to it to get it under control.

Three aircraft were seen doing air drops and using nearby Lake Hodges to load up as of Thursday evening.

Traffic on both sides of the I-15 slowed down as crews continued to mop up the scene and put out hot spots.

Chopper 8 shows air drops and ground crews battling the brush fire:

The NB & SB off-ramps on I-15 at West Bernardo Drive are closed due to a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 27, 2018