House damaged by fire in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - Flames ripped through a property in El Cajon Thursday afternoon - sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire destroyed a detached garage and at least one vehicle inside before the flames jumped to the house. Firefighters managed to limit the damage and were able to knock down the flames in 45 minutes.

No one was injured, but the Red Cross is helping the five people affected.

The cause is still under investigation.