UCSD's Geisel Library named one of the most beautiful libraries in the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Getty Images recently published a list of the world's most beautiful libraries featuring destinations for book lovers in Beijing, Paris, and here in San Diego.

The list was released after a controversial article in Forbes (which was later taken down) suggested that Amazon should replace local libraries to save taxpayer dollars.

Getty's list features a wide range of libraries from the architecturally stunning to the historically important. UCSD's Geisel Library was included on the list of those honored appearing alongside the Biblotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt, and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., among others.

Scroll down to see photos of the distinctive Geisel Library and read about its history.

An evening shot of the library by Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego Publications

Photo by Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego Publications

Students outside library by Elena Zhukova, UC San Diego Publications.

Geisel Library entrance by Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego Publications

The Geisel Library was renamed as such in 1995 in honor of Audrey and Theodor Geisel – otherwise known as famed children's author Dr. Seuss. The couple made generous contributions to the library and the school honored them for "their devotion to improving literacy."

The original building was designed in the late 1960s by William Pereira with a later building added.