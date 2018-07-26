Man found dead in parked car in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a Barrio Logan-area neighborhood, authorities reported.

A resident of the 2900 block of Boston Avenue made a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. to report seeing what appeared to be blood outside a parked 2006 Chevrolet HHR and smelling a foul odor emanating from it, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers investigated, finding the body of a man inside the vehicle.

"The initial investigation could not explain the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death," Lt. Matt Dobbs said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit was called to the scene."

The man remained unidentified in the late afternoon, the lieutenant said.