Coleman University: Students blindsided by school's abrupt closure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Anger and frustration for students at Coleman University after they learned Thursday the school, which has been operating for more than 50 years, was shutting down for good.

The announcement comes after Coleman University lost its accreditation – leaving students scrambling to find ways to finish their degrees.

Anna Donahue, a Coleman University student, said she was blindsided when she learned her school would be shutting its doors for good in just a week-and-a-half. She only had one short semester to go before earning her bachelor’s degree. “I really just don’t know what to do about all of this. I don’t know what to think. I am so close. Now, it just does not look like it’s going to happen.”

The closure of Coleman University means Donahue will potentially be left with no degree and a mountain of debt. “I have over $50,000 in student loans. I don’t want to pay for that now that this education means nothing,” she said.

For Coleman University student Blake Brimm, with only two terms to go before graduation, it was a devastating sense of déjà vu. “Here we are again,” he said.

Brimm had previously been a student at ITT in San Diego in 2016, when that school lost its accreditation and abruptly closed down. “I am right back in the same spot.”

A veteran, Brimm has now depleted his GI Bill benefits – which provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund his education at both schools – an education that has resulted in no degree. “There is a lot of these veterans that are out here in the same boat I am, and I just feel there is nothing they are doing for us at this point,” he said.

Coleman University’s president said he is doing all he can to ensure the 200 – plus students currently enrolled are able to finish their programs at other campuses. “We have been in negotiation and in some cases be able to get them to graduation in short order,” said …

Anna Donahue said she is skeptical. “I don’t really feel that is a realistic possibility because if the school is not accredited, who is going to take your transfer credits?”