Violent Robbery: Man wanted for violent assault on gas station clerk

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Police on Thursday released new video of a violent robbery at a gas station in the Ridgeview-Webster area.

A clerk was trying to stop a man from stealing several items when that man viciously and repeatedly punched him the head.

One month after the attack, the clerk has not been able to return to work. As for San Diego Police, they are now asking the public’s help to find the man responsible.

“He [the suspect] was very casual as he went about taking the items in the store and after he was very casual in leaving the berated the victim,” said Det. Nina Medina with San Diego Police.

The violent robbery occurred on June 26th around 9:30 p.m. Moments earlier, another employee inside the store saw the suspect was stuffing his bag with items around the store. That employee called out lout to the man telling him he would have to pay for the items. That is when the victim emerged from the back.

“He goes to this person and inquires – ‘do you have something in the bag?’ Then at that point the victim is punched in the head and struck very, very hard,” said Det. Medina.

San Diego Police described the suspect as a black male between 35 and 40-years old, about 5’8 with a large tattoo on his upper chest.

He is considered to be dangerous.

“It definitely speaks to the person’s demeanor over just some small items to cause such significant injuries over small items and to put that impact on an individual,” said Det. Medina.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and had a tooth knocked out. He was in the hospital for three days and remains at home recovering from his injuries.

“The victim still has not returned to work. He has his jaws wired. He is doing better but it was a traumatic incident to him,” said Det. Medina.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you think you recognize the man, you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers.