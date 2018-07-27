Pints for Paws: Raising money for Chula Vista Animal Care Facility

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – The City of Chula Vista on Thursday raised a glass and raised money for animals at its Pints for Paws fundraiser which will benefit the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility.

The “pawesome” fundraiser was held at the Chula Vista Brewery. The brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from each pint sold to the animal facility. For every $10 donation, donors received collector’s edition pint glasses and VIP concert tickets.

Mandy Mills is the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility administrator. She said, “Every one dollar donation helps.”

The shelter has been in operation for decades but tucked away across the City of San Diego city limits at 130 Beyer Way since 2001. “We are a bit of a hidden gem. A lot people come and say ‘I did not even know you were here.’ We hear that a lot,” said Mills

Thursday’s event was not only about pouring out money for the shelter that cares for 6,000 animals each year. It was also about raising awareness about rescue animals that need a good home. “Our average is about 18 days, but that is hard to say because of the long staying ones,” said Mills.

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility operates on a $3 million budget and rescues animals in National City and Lemon Grove. “We do surgery three days a week, and we have a medical department. It is a lot of work and every donation helps,” said Mills.

The animal care facility said it will waive the reclaim fee if a pet is up to date on rabies, tags and is microchipped.

The annual Human Animal Outreach Golf Tournament will take place on Friday. The event supports Chula Vista’s police and fire foundations, citizen’s adversity support team and the animal care facility.

To learn more about adopting or fostering an animal, visit the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility website.