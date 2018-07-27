Pints for Paws: Raising money for Chula Vista Animal Care Facility

The City of Chula Vista on Thursday raised a glass and raised money for animals at its Pints for Paws fundraiser which will benefit the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility.
A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a Barrio Logan-area neighborhood, authorities reported.
Flames ripped through a property in El Cajon Thursday afternoon - sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.
San Diego Police on Thursday released new video of a violent robbery at a gas station in the Ridgeview-Webster area.
Anger and frustration for students at Coleman University after they learned Thursday the school, which has been operating for more than 50 years, was shutting down for good.
At the start of this year many viewers contacted News 8 after noticing unusually high monthly water bills. Some bills had reached in the hundreds of dollars, and in some cases, even in the thousands of dollars.
Getty Images recently published a list of the world's most beautiful libraries featuring destinations for book lovers in Beijing, Paris, and here in San Diego.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
The Discovery Channel's "shark Week" has showcased some pretty crazy stunts over the years. One of the most dangerous episodes features a planned ship-wreck and two days in the open water. News 8's Alicia Summers reports with the details.
Crews from the San Diego Fire Department are responding to the scene of a brush fire near the Interstate 15 at West Bernardo Road.