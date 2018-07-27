Woman struck, killed on SR-94 in Jamul

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a woman on State Route 94 in the Jamul area.
Dispatchers received reports around 3:30 a.m. of a collision involving a red SUV and a pedestrian on SR-94 near Steele Canyon Road just east of Steele Canyon High School, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.
The victim was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Doerr said, adding she was pronounced dead either on the way to the hospital or at the hospital.
The identity of the victim was withheld pending family notification.
Information about the driver of the SUV was not immediately available.
CHP officers closed all lanes on eastbound SR-94 around 3:45 a.m. They were reopened around 4:25 a.m., Doerr said.
CHP officers were investigating the collision.
