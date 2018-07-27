Lavender Days at Armstrong Garden Centers

SAN DIEGO - If you're looking for a beautiful and drought-tolerant addition to your landscape or garden, consider planting some lavender!
Lavender helps attract bees and butterflies to stimulate pollination while repelling mosquitoes, flies and moths, it thrives in hot temperatures, and grows year-round. There are over 450 varieties of lavender to choose from, so you can plant several different varieties.
All Armstrong Garden Centers in and around San Diego are hosting a free gardening class on Saturday July 28 at 9 a.m. You'll learn about different varieties, their uses, and receive instruction on proper care and pruning techniques. You can also enjoy sipping on lavender lemonade while supplies last!
For more information about Armstrong Garden Centers' Lavender Days and to find a location near you, click here!
Authorities Friday are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman on state Route 94 in the Jamul area.
Shy children were given a meal and a plane or bus ticket to locations around the U.S. as non-profit groups tried to smooth the way for kids reunited with their parents as a deadline loomed following their separations at the U.S. Mexico border.
Authorities today identified a 53-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.
Learn all about lavender this weekend at Armstrong Garden Center's free event, Lavender Days, coming up July 28 & 29!
San Diego Police on Thursday released new video of a violent robbery at a gas station in the Ridgeview-Webster area and are seeking the public's help in identifying the victim.
The Haute with Heart Fashion Show combines the latest fashion trends with a good cause to benefit St. Madeline Sophie's Center and it's happening on August 4th -- tickets are available now!
A 10-acre brush fire prompted the evacuation of about 200 people near Lake Hodges and Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo, authorities said.
A 75-year-old man was in a hospital Friday morning after allegedly being stabbed by his grandson in El Cajon.
Anger and frustration for students at Coleman University after they learned Thursday the school, which has been operating for more than 50 years, was shutting down for good.