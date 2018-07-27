Lavender Days at Armstrong Garden Centers

SAN DIEGO - If you're looking for a beautiful and drought-tolerant addition to your landscape or garden, consider planting some lavender!

Lavender helps attract bees and butterflies to stimulate pollination while repelling mosquitoes, flies and moths, it thrives in hot temperatures, and grows year-round. There are over 450 varieties of lavender to choose from, so you can plant several different varieties.

All Armstrong Garden Centers in and around San Diego are hosting a free gardening class on Saturday July 28 at 9 a.m. You'll learn about different varieties, their uses, and receive instruction on proper care and pruning techniques. You can also enjoy sipping on lavender lemonade while supplies last!

