The 41st Haute with Heart Fashion Show

SAN DIEGO - The Haute with Heart Fashion Show highlights professional models and the community of St. Madeleine’s dressed in the latest fashions on the runway.

This event also features fabulous boutique shopping, live and silent auctions, opportunity drawings, and a heartwarming performance from the Center’s students.

This year's event will be held on August 4th at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Proceeds raised at the Fashion Show benefit the unique programs St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center offers to over 400 adults with developmental disabilities (e.g. autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy).

Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, that educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential.

SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, click the link below!