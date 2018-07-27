The 41st Haute with Heart Fashion Show

SAN DIEGO - The Haute with Heart Fashion Show highlights professional models and the community of St. Madeleine’s dressed in the latest fashions on the runway.
This event also features fabulous boutique shopping, live and silent auctions, opportunity drawings, and a heartwarming performance from the Center’s students.
This year's event will be held on August 4th at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Proceeds raised at the Fashion Show benefit the unique programs St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center offers to over 400 adults with developmental disabilities (e.g. autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy).
Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, that educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential.
SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community.
For more information or to reserve your tickets, click the link below!
Authorities Friday are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman on state Route 94 in the Jamul area.
Shy children were given a meal and a plane or bus ticket to locations around the U.S. as non-profit groups tried to smooth the way for kids reunited with their parents as a deadline loomed following their separations at the U.S. Mexico border.
Authorities today identified a 53-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.
Learn all about lavender this weekend at Armstrong Garden Center's free event, Lavender Days, coming up July 28 & 29!
San Diego Police on Thursday released new video of a violent robbery at a gas station in the Ridgeview-Webster area and are seeking the public's help in identifying the victim.
The Haute with Heart Fashion Show combines the latest fashion trends with a good cause to benefit St. Madeline Sophie's Center and it's happening on August 4th -- tickets are available now!
A 10-acre brush fire prompted the evacuation of about 200 people near Lake Hodges and Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo, authorities said.
A 75-year-old man was in a hospital Friday morning after allegedly being stabbed by his grandson in El Cajon.
Anger and frustration for students at Coleman University after they learned Thursday the school, which has been operating for more than 50 years, was shutting down for good.