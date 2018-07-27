Main Street America Car Show and fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cool cars and fast cars on show for a great cause. The Main Street America Car Show is revving its way into the Embarcadero this weekend.

The show is put on by the Corvette Owners Club of San Diego and all proceeds will be given to the San Diego Center for the Blind.

Get ready to check out everything from classics, to customs to muscle cars, hot rods and low riders. There will be cars for everyone!

The event kicks off at the Embarcadero Marina Park North near Seaport Village at 10 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m. Admission is free, but you are encouraged to make a small donation.

News 8 Morning Extra was joined by Glenn Rogers who brought his 1965 Shelby Cobra, Craig Moya who brought his 2001 Corvette convertible and Wally Stevens who brought his 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo. .