Highways ramps to be closed for guardrail repair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several highway connector ramps in San Diego County will be closed Saturday for guardrail repairs.



The eastbound and westbound State Route 94 connectors to southbound State Route 15 will be closed from 3 to 11 a.m., the northbound State Route 163 connector to northbound Interstate 805 will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. and the southbound I-805 connector to eastbound Interstate 8 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to Caltrans.



Signs will be posted directing motorists to various detour routes at all repair sites.