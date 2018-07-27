Highways ramps to be closed for guardrail repair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several highway connector ramps in San Diego County will be closed Saturday for guardrail repairs.
The eastbound and westbound State Route 94 connectors to southbound State Route 15 will be closed from 3 to 11 a.m., the northbound State Route 163 connector to northbound Interstate 805 will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. and the southbound I-805 connector to eastbound Interstate 8 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to Caltrans.
Signs will be posted directing motorists to various detour routes at all repair sites.
Authorities Friday are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman on state Route 94 in the Jamul area.
Shy children were given a meal and a plane or bus ticket to locations around the U.S. as non-profit groups tried to smooth the way for kids reunited with their parents as a deadline loomed following their separations at the U.S. Mexico border.
Authorities today identified a 53-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.
Learn all about lavender this weekend at Armstrong Garden Center's free event, Lavender Days, coming up July 28 & 29!
San Diego Police on Thursday released new video of a violent robbery at a gas station in the Ridgeview-Webster area and are seeking the public's help in identifying the victim.
The Haute with Heart Fashion Show combines the latest fashion trends with a good cause to benefit St. Madeline Sophie's Center and it's happening on August 4th -- tickets are available now!
A 10-acre brush fire prompted the evacuation of about 200 people near Lake Hodges and Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo, authorities said.
A 75-year-old man was in a hospital Friday morning after allegedly being stabbed by his grandson in El Cajon.
Anger and frustration for students at Coleman University after they learned Thursday the school, which has been operating for more than 50 years, was shutting down for good.