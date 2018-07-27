ScooterCon SD12: Pro scooter competition & convention - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ScooterCon SD12: Pro scooter competition & convention

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all have seen skateboarding as a professional sport in events such as the XGames, but did you know that riding scooters also has professionals?

Some of the best of the professionals will be in town on August 4th for ScooterCon SD12! The event is the largest single day pro scooter event in the world. This years competition will be held at Mission Valley YMCA Skatepark.

In addition to the competition, there will be a vendor walk that will hose pro scooter companies, lifestyle brands and retailers showcasing and selling their latest products.

