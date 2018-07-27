Brush fire breaks out near SR-78 in San Pasqual area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out near SR-78 in San Pasqual area

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are responding to reports of a 20 acre brush fire off the 17000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road in the San Pasqual area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CalTrans San Diego reports that westbound lanes of SR-78 are closed at Haverford Road and eastbound lanes are closed at Highlands Road.

Video provided by Hungry Hawk Vineyards in Escondido

