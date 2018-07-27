Brush fire breaks out near SR-78 in San Pasqual area

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are responding to reports of a 20 acre brush fire off the 17000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road in the San Pasqual area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CalTrans San Diego reports that westbound lanes of SR-78 are closed at Haverford Road and eastbound lanes are closed at Highlands Road.

Video provided by Hungry Hawk Vineyards in Escondido

Update SR-78 in Ramona: WB lanes are now closed at Haverford Road. EB lanes still closed at Highlands Road. #SDCaltransAlert #PasqualFire — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 27, 2018

All lanes of SR-78 at Ramona Highlands Road are closed due to a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 27, 2018

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a 3 acre vegetation fire near the 17000 block of San Pasqual Valley Rd.#PasqualFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 27, 2018

