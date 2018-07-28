State audit affirms San Diego County nurses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A recently released state audit found that San Diego County nurses are effectively meeting the health needs of children and families, the county announced Friday.

The California State Auditor's report, released Thursday, also found the county appropriately used its surge plan, available in case of major medical incidents, when responding to the recent hepatitis A outbreak. Additionally, local public health nurse programs are adequately funded, according to the report.

However, the audit also recommended the county develop additional efficiency measures for utilizing nurses.

"We believe the ultimate measure of success is whether we are delivering services effectively, which this report confirms our nurses are achieving," said Nick Macchione, county Health and Human Services Agency director. "However, we stand ready to work with the state of California to develop standardized efficiency measures that can be used by all California counties."

There currently are no required or generally accepted standards for measuring and assessing caseloads and workloads for California nurses, according to the audit.