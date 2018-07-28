State audit affirms San Diego County nurses

A recently released state audit found that San Diego County nurses are effectively meeting the health needs of children and families, the county announced Friday.
Cal Fire San Diego reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped and estimates the fire has burned 240 acres. Investigators believe they have located the origin of the blaze, but will continue to work to determine the cause.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
A federal judge in San Diego Friday took under submission a request by the American Civil Liberties Union for a restraining order preventing the government from immediately deporting newly reunified families who were separated at the border under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.
A local animal sanctuary has a new addition and his name is Moka! CBS News 8's Alicia Summers got a close look at Moka's new home and his new tiger roommate, Nola, on Friday at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine.
We all have seen skateboarding as a professional sport in events such as the XGames, but did you know that riding scooters also has professionals?
San Diego Police on Thursday released new video of a violent robbery at a gas station in the Ridgeview-Webster area and are seeking the public's help in identifying the victim.
Authorities Friday are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman on state Route 94 in the Jamul area.
Shy children were given a meal and a plane or bus ticket to locations around the U.S. as non-profit groups tried to smooth the way for kids reunited with their parents as a deadline loomed following their separations at the U.S. Mexico border.