DancerPalooza: Busting every move you can think of downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - DancerPalooza is in San Diego and if you have the urge to bust a move this weekend then the Convention Center is the place for you as all styles of dance come together under one roof.

DancerPalooza is produced by Break the Floor. This is the first time it will come to San Diego since it started five years ago. It is a trade show with stages where celebrity choreographers like Stephen Boss, known as tWitch - an Ellen Degeneres DJ - bust a move with free classes.

"Being in San Diego is awesome. There are 6,000 people here to devour everything dance. We have dance enthusiasts aspiring dancers, professional dancers, professional choreographies," said tWitch.

GiaNina Paolantonio is 13-years-old and said she has been dancing she was two-years-old. She joined tWitch on stage Friday night. "it was incredible. I love him so much and getting to dance with him is like a dream come true."

tWitch's wife, Allison Holker, is also a celebrity choreographer. She has done dancing reality shows and television commercials. This weekend Holker is hoping to encourage people to express themselves with dance. "I feel like everyone right loves dance and wants to be attached to it. We are opening the doors to dance."

DancerPalooza will take place at the San Diego Convention Center through Sunday.