Three injured in wrong-way crash in the Midway district

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way crash caused police to shut down traffic at a Midway District intersection Saturday morning.

The two-car crash happened about 9:40 a.m. at Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard, according to San Diego police and fire officials.

A 90-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2004 Toyota Camry was headed south on Rosecrans Street when he veered into northbound lanes, striking a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by an 84-year-old man with an 85-year-old female passenger, San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

Dispatchers were first told an occupant was trapped in one of the cars, but the person was able to get out before firefighters arrived, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jose Ysea said.

The driver of the Sonata was treated for a laceration to his head, and his passenger suffered a ruptured spleen, Bourasa said. The driver of the Camry was treated for a hip fracture.

All three were taken to a local hospital, San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa said, and the intersection was closed while police investigated, creating traffic backups through the area.