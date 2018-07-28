Man stabbed at apartment complex in Serra Mesa; uncooperative with investigators

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed at a Serra Mesa apartment complex Saturday morning, but whoever committed the act was gone by the time police arrived.

Officers headed to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Mission Village Drive just before 9:15 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, but found both the victim and the suspect had already left, San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

A short time later, a man turned up at a Coronado hospital with a stab wound, Bourasa said. The man is believed to be the victim in the incident, but he was uncooperative with investigators and yielded little information about what transpired.

"He's not really talking,'' Bourasa said.

The man was transferred to a different hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.