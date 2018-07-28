Police take down suspected vandal with bean-bag gun

Firefighters were responding to a small brush fire in an open area between Interstate 15 and industrial businesses in Kearny Mesa Saturday afternoon.
Cal Fire San Diego reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped and estimates the fire has burned 240 acres. Investigators believe they have located the origin of the blaze, but will continue to work to determine the cause.
Police used bean-bag rounds to stop a man suspected of vandalizing several cars in University Heights in the early morning hours Saturday.
Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has been moved to a rehabilitation facility to recover from a fractured vertebra in his neck sustained during a training accident.
A man was stabbed at a Serra Mesa apartment complex Saturday morning, but whoever committed the act was gone by the time police arrived.
A wrong-way crash caused police to shut down traffic at a Midway District intersection Saturday morning.
A record-setting heat wave that sent temperatures soaring into the triple digits in San Diego County this week is expected to subside somewhat Saturday, but temperatures will remain above average into next week.
DancerPalooza is in San Diego and if you have the urge to bust a move this weekend then the Convention Center is the place for you as all styles of dance come together under one roof.
A recently released state audit found that San Diego County nurses are effectively meeting the health needs of children and families, the county announced Friday.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.