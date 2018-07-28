Firefighters make quick work of fire near I-15 and Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters were responding to a small brush fire in an open area between Interstate 15 and industrial businesses in Kearny Mesa Saturday afternoon.

Calls about the fire, west of I-15 and north of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, came in at 12:55 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze was estimated to have burned about a quarter-acre and was spreading slowly despite dense fuels in the area, according to fire department spokesman Jose Ysea.