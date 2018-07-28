Driver dies after possible medical emergency on 163 near Robinson

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died after apparently passing out while driving a moving van on state Route 163 near Hillcrest Saturday afternoon.

At 3:11 p.m., a caller told California Highway Patrol dispatchers a man appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel of a U-Haul van -- which was still rolling at about 20 mph in the right lane of southbound Route 163 near Robinson Avenue.

A minute later, dispatchers were told the van had overturned onto the right-hand side of the freeway.

Firefighters headed to the scene to rescue the driver, who was believed to have been trapped inside, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.

At about 3:40 p.m., the man was confirmed to have died.

The right lane of Route 163 was blocked in the area while officials investigated the crash. The left lane remained open.

