Hundreds gather to remember local surfer who died in car accident

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Friends and family of the late lifeguard and surfer, Chloe Buckley, remembered her Saturday by doing what she loved most.

By paddling out.

Chloe passed away on June 30th after her car slammed into the center divide and overturned on the 52 east near Convoy. Chloe was 27-years-old.

This summer was Chloe’s second serving as a lifeguard in San Diego. At Saturday’s paddle out, lifeguards covered their badges with black bands.

Friends and families looked and pictures and shared stories about Chloe.

During the paddle out, hundreds of people made a circle around a surfboard full of bouquets of flowers.

San Diego Fire Rescue raised a Windansea Surf Club flag in Chloe's honor on a ladder truck as well.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with memorial costs.