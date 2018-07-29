Early-morning earthquake in Baja California felt in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Early-morning earthquake in Baja California felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small earthquake centered in the lightly-populated Baja California interior could be felt across the border in Southern California Sunday.

The quake, reported just before 7 a.m. about 45 miles east of Ensenada and 55 miles southwest of Mexicali, had a preliminary magnitude of 4.0.

The US Geological Survey's "Did you feel it?" website showed people felt light shaking in Ensenada as well as Tijuana, parts of San Diego County and the Imperial Valley.

