Early-morning earthquake in Baja California felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small earthquake centered in the lightly-populated Baja California interior could be felt across the border in Southern California Sunday.
The quake, reported just before 7 a.m. about 45 miles east of Ensenada and 55 miles southwest of Mexicali, had a preliminary magnitude of 4.0.
The US Geological Survey's "Did you feel it?" website showed people felt light shaking in Ensenada as well as Tijuana, parts of San Diego County and the Imperial Valley.
A woman was apparently struck and killed by a vehicle behind a grocery store in Pacific Beach on Sunday.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the north end of Fallbrook near the Riverside County line. Cal Fire has stated that the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire stands at an estimated 207 acres and 50% contained.
Cal Fire San Diego reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped and estimates the fire has burned 365 acres. Investigators believe they have located the origin of the blaze, but will continue to work to determine the cause.
San Diegans are apparently ready to make a deal. Dozens turned out to Sycuan Casino on Sunday for their chance to audition to be a contestant on the CBS game show "Let's Make A Deal." News 8's Eric Kahnert and Ashley Jacobs were also there. Photojournalist Tim Blodgett captured all the fun.
A man struck a Border Patrol agent with a rock, stole his ATV and was shot at by agents before being arrested near the Tijuana River estuary early Sunday.
With the sun out and the water warm large crowds headed over to the coast this weekend to beat the heat. And lots of beach-goers means lifeguards kept busy keeping everyone safe in the water.
A record-setting heat wave that sent temperatures soaring into the triple digits in San Diego County this week subsided somewhat this weekend, but temperatures will remain above average into next week.