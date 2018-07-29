Man shot by agents after stealing Border Patrol ATV, San Diego police investigating

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man struck a Border Patrol agent with a rock, stole his ATV and was shot at by agents before being arrested near the Tijuana River estuary early Sunday.



The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening, police said.



The incident began around 2:30 a.m. in an area known as Spooner's Mesa, between the US-Mexico border and Monument Road, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said. The suspect was able to knock an agent off his ATV with a rock, then hopped onto the vehicle and took off.



Other agents gave chase, and two of the agents fired their weapons at the man, striking him at least once, Dobbs said. The suspect lost control of the stolen ATV, which careened into a fence.



The suspect was then arrested, believed to be a 19-year-old man.



No agents were seriously injured, Dobbs said. Authorities haven't yet been able to identify the suspect.



San Diego police homicide detectives were in charge of investigating the shooting, as it took place within San Diego city limits.