Man slashed with knife in Sherman Heights area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was slashed Sunday with a knife taken from his female companion, authorities said.
The stabbing was at 7:28 p.m. in the 2400 block of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.
The female was walking with the 62-year-old man eastbound on Imperial Avenue playing with a knife, Heims said.
"An 18-year-old male walked up to them and told the female the knife she had was his," Heims said. She gave him the knife.
The 62-year-old man confronted the suspect about the knife and was slashed twice across the face, the officer said.
The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening wounds, Heims said.
The suspect, identified as Chase Fleury, was arrested nearby, he said.
