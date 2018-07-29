Man slashed with knife in Sherman Heights area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man slashed with knife in Sherman Heights area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was slashed Sunday with a knife taken from his female companion, authorities said.

The stabbing was at 7:28 p.m. in the 2400 block of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The female was walking with the 62-year-old man eastbound on Imperial Avenue playing with a knife, Heims said.

"An 18-year-old male walked up to them and told the female the knife she had was his," Heims said. She gave him the knife.

The 62-year-old man confronted the suspect about the knife and was slashed twice across the face, the officer said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening wounds, Heims said.

The suspect, identified as Chase Fleury, was arrested nearby, he said.

