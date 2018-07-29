San Diego police investigating after body of woman found in PB a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego police investigating after body of woman found in PB alley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A woman was apparently struck and killed by a vehicle behind a grocery store in Pacific Beach on Sunday. 

The 52-year-old female was located in the north alley of 1600 Garnet Avenue, according to police. 

Police said the woman had passed out underneath the trailer of a semi-truck and the driver drove over her, not knowing she was there. 

Police and medics administered live-saving measures but the woman died from her injuries. 

No other information on the woman's identity was immediately available.

Officers were at the scene investigating, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

