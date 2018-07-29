San Diego lifeguards on high alert for busy beach days

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With the sun out and the water warm large crowds headed over to the coast this weekend to beat the heat. And lots of beach-goers means lifeguards kept busy keeping everyone safe in the water.

Everywhere you looked, there were people, towels and tents as thousands of beachgoers took over the sand at La Jolla Shores.

John Barrios said doesn't mind braving the crowds to give his two toddlers a chance to play in the sand.

"Last year we brought [my daughter] to same beach she hated it," said Barrios. "Now, a year later, she loves it."

Little Luna wasn't alone as plenty of tiny tots were taking in the beach experience.

For lifeguards, crowds like that - with a lot of new swimmers - means one thing

"When there's more people... emergencies and incidents go up," said Sgt. Wesley Fransway, a lifeguard in San Diego. "Here at La Jolla Shores we can get 20 rescues up to 60 -70 rescues if there's a lot of surf, a lot of people."

On Sunday, lifeguards were definitely on high alert with rescuers manning towers as well as being on jet skis in the water.

"From there it's preventative action: identifying dangerous areas and recognizing weak swimmers or people who may be getting in trouble," said Fransway.