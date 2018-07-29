San Diego lifeguards on high alert for busy beach days

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With the sun out and the water warm large crowds headed over to the coast this weekend to beat the heat. And lots of beach-goers means lifeguards kept busy keeping everyone safe in the water.
Everywhere you looked, there were people, towels and tents as thousands of beachgoers took over the sand at La Jolla Shores.
John Barrios said doesn't mind braving the crowds to give his two toddlers a chance to play in the sand.
"Last year we brought [my daughter] to same beach she hated it," said Barrios. "Now, a year later, she loves it."
Little Luna wasn't alone as plenty of tiny tots were taking in the beach experience.
For lifeguards, crowds like that - with a lot of new swimmers - means one thing
"When there's more people... emergencies and incidents go up," said Sgt. Wesley Fransway, a lifeguard in San Diego. "Here at La Jolla Shores we can get 20 rescues up to 60 -70 rescues if there's a lot of surf, a lot of people."
On Sunday, lifeguards were definitely on high alert with rescuers manning towers as well as being on jet skis in the water.
"From there it's preventative action: identifying dangerous areas and recognizing weak swimmers or people who may be getting in trouble," said Fransway.
A woman was apparently struck and killed by a vehicle behind a grocery store in Pacific Beach on Sunday.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the north end of Fallbrook near the Riverside County line. Cal Fire has stated that the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire stands at an estimated 207 acres and 50% contained.
Cal Fire San Diego reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped and estimates the fire has burned 365 acres. Investigators believe they have located the origin of the blaze, but will continue to work to determine the cause.
San Diegans are apparently ready to make a deal. Dozens turned out to Sycuan Casino on Sunday for their chance to audition to be a contestant on the CBS game show "Let's Make A Deal." News 8's Eric Kahnert and Ashley Jacobs were also there. Photojournalist Tim Blodgett captured all the fun.
San Diegans are apparently ready to make a deal. Dozens turned out to Sycuan Casino on Sunday for their chance to audition to be a contestant on the CBS game show "Let's Make A Deal." News 8's Eric Kahnert and Ashley Jacobs were also there. Photojournalist Tim Blodgett captured all the fun.
A man struck a Border Patrol agent with a rock, stole his ATV and was shot at by agents before being arrested near the Tijuana River estuary early Sunday.
With the sun out and the water warm large crowds headed over to the coast this weekend to beat the heat. And lots of beach-goers means lifeguards kept busy keeping everyone safe in the water.
A record-setting heat wave that sent temperatures soaring into the triple digits in San Diego County this week subsided somewhat this weekend, but temperatures will remain above average into next week.