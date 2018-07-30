Trending: The latest beauty tips and tricks

SAN DIEGO - Some beauty trends are crazy, and some can change your daily beauty routine for the better.

Makeup artist and beauty expert, Karol Young Moses, shares her take on the latest beauty trends that have been taking over social media and how to make them work for you.

The latest beauty trends that have been taking social media by storm include:

Fishtail brows: All the rage on Instagram! Why not channel your inner mermaid in check this look out?

90's glossy, holographic lips: An iridescent, shimmering lip gloss can create a magical mermaid glow with shade-shifting pigments while a holographic lip-transforming top coat will change colors with every flash of light, whether you wear it on its own or over your favorite lipstick.

Glitter: More specifically, glitter masks! Skincare fanatics were initially skeptical about whether or not the tiny plastic stars would irritate sensitive facial skin, most dermatologists have agreed that while it may not have any actual benefit to your skin, they are safe to use.

Micro-needling and dermarolling: This isn't a new process, it's been around for about 50 years, and involves using tiny needles to puncture hundreds of tiny holes in the skin to treat everything from wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, dull skin, scars, stretch marks, and cellulite. These micro-holes encourage your skin to ramp up collagen production.

