Movies to watch for: 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

SAN DIEGO - The classic tale of guy dumps girl, girl seeks revenge, and her best friend helps her get through it -- with a whole lot of explosions, twists, turns, and hilarious mishaps along the way.

"We're playing two regular gals who get sucked into this thing that they're not prepared for, and we were not prepared for it, so we just kind of had to be bad," McKinnon said.

'The Spy Who Dumped Me' stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno, and Sam Heughan.

Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail.

Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

'The Spy Who Dumped Me' is in theaters on August 3rd!