12-year-old from Escondido dies after minivan rollover in Utah

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A 12-year-old boy, who police identified as Alex Speer of Escondido, is dead and six people were injured after their minivan rolled over on Interstate 15 in Utah. The accident happened Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The minivan was traveling south on I-15 near milepost 160 in Fillmore, Utah at approximately 6:54 p.m. The boy's 15-year-old sister, who was driving with a learner's permit with her father in the passenger's side, allowed the vehicle to drift off the left side of the road to a point near the edge of the rumble strips.

The teen driver steered sharply right, causing the minivan to begin sliding on its side. The vehicle crossed both lanes and moved off the road.

The minivan rolled several times, crossed the right-of-way fence, coming to a stop on the right side of the frontage road. Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

A 9-year-old male appeared to have little to no injuries. The remaining passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local area hospital.

A 48-year-old male and the teenage daughter were flown by helicopter to another hospital in Utah.

