The MOB Nation: Improving visibility for women-owned businesses

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The MOB Nation is a growing movement to change the world of business for women.

MOB stands for Mom-Owned Businesses; this alliance is made up of different chapters in cities across the country and launched recently in San Diego.

Aria Leighty started the movement when she realized working moms needed to value community over competition; by working together moms can empower each other and find success.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs mingles with some moms and brings you information on upcoming events and membership opportunities.

For more information, visit their website.