Activists demand ban on San Diego Police controversial restraint tactic

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Activists say they want the San Diego Police Department to stop using chokeholds, but the department says its officers don't use that deadly maneuver.

The department says they do use what’s called a carotid restraint. They say it's similar, but not deadly when done correctly. The move is not meant to cut off air supply, but rather blood flow, which causes a person to pass out almost immediately.

Police are trained to use the technique to disable someone without using additional force. But some say it’s often misused and abused, and at times, causes injuries ranging from neck sprains to brain damage -- even death.

The group, Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego, say while many large city law enforcement agencies have banned the use of the chokehold by their officers, both in trainings and in the field, the SDPD continues to allow this deadly practice.

They marched to the mayor's office Monday and delivered a petition in an effort to stop the chokehold from being used by San Diego police.

They say they have collected more than 30,000 signatures from people who support a ban on the chokehold.