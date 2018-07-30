San Diego Zoo: Mr. Wu, the panda, turns six-years-old

A non-profit organization has enlisted the help of the homeless to clean up Ocean Beach in exchange for essential services.
A woman who says she encountered a young boy while walking on a path near her Carmel Valley house used technology to help get him back home. The boy couldn't communicate with her so she reached out on social media to try to find his parents.
It’s been almost two months since the June 5 primary, and the campaign season is picking back up for the candidates in San Diego County’s five congressional races. Fundraising in some of those contests has already reached millions of dollars.
A brush fire broke out Monday alongside northbound Interstate 805, near La Jolla Village Drive in the Miramar area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The charred site of a wildfire that spread over an estimated 365 open acres near San Diego Zoo Safari Park last week was fully contained as of late Monday afternoon.
The summer heat can be unbearable at times especially out in the East County. The hot and sticky weather has prompted some to get creative on staying cool. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from Lake Murray with a look at how he's helping a few people beat the heat.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the north end of Fallbrook near the Riverside County line. Cal Fire has stated that the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire stands at an estimated 207 acres and 70% contained.
A 12-year-old boy, who police identified as Alex Speer of Escondido, California, is dead and six people were injured after a minivan rolled over on Interstate 15 in Utah.
"Panda party bags" filled with treats, stuffed burlap pillows and a half-dozen bamboo-bread cupcakes marked giant panda Xiao Liwu's 6th birthday celebration at the San Diego Zoo Monday.
A man who detained two juveniles and took their skateboards in Vista while posing as a sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of felony false imprisonment and in a separate case admitted calling in a false report of a bomb threat.