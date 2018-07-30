Carmel Valley woman uses Nextdoor app to rescue lost little boy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman who says she encountered a young boy while walking on a path near her Carmel Valley house used technology to help get him back home. The boy couldn't communicate with her so she reached out on social media to try to find his parents.

Dawn Henry was out walking when she came across a man who was calling 911 as he had located a young child who seemed to be in need of help.

The boy – who appeared to be about 5 years old – was playing in the dirt, was unable to speak and was wearing no shoes or pants, according to Dawn.

After the man called for help, Dawn decided to use the Nextdoor app on her phone to see if she could locate the boy's family. /

She created a post with a description of the boy and asked if anyone knew him or his parents. Within minutes, the boy's father had responded to Dawn's post.

The family hadn't realized that boy had wandered off, according to Dawn, but was quickly reunited with him thanks to her post.