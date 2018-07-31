Homeless helping beautify Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A non-profit organization has enlisted the help of the homeless to clean up Ocean Beach in exchange for essential services.

“I may live outside. I might not have a house, but I want to have a beautiful home,” said Erick Conrad, who is currently homeless. He used to be landscape developer. Proudly wearing his We Are OB shirt, Erick now uses his skills to help the non-profit organization.

We Are OB is using folks like Erick to beautify Ocean Beach. In exchange for his work, Erick – and other individuals like him – is able to receive a shower, transportation, and bartering laundry.

Those who participate with We Are OB help with graffiti abatement, planting projects and cleaning up needle infested homeless dens at parks. We Are OB’s work began as Jenny Sabato’s vision. The 22-year-old launched the project in May. “It gives them purpose and dignity. They get respect from the community. They get recognized. Nobody is working for anybody. We are working together for our community.”

Duny Dancer is also homeless. “It does not matter your economic status. This is home and who leaves a dirty house.”

Ocean Beach residents have donates Subway, gas gift cards, work tools, breakfast burritos and even a plane ticket. Erick was able to fly to Las Vegas for his daughter’s high school graduation.

Each clean up last anywhere from a half-an-hour to two hours. To learn more, volunteer or donate, visit the We Are OB website.