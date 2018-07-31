The Fight Against Alzheimer's: Reminiscence Therapy

SAN DIEGO - Nearly six million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, and over half of elderly Americans are estimated to be impacted by social isolation.

Fortunately, new advances in Reminiscence Therapy are being made right here in San Diego are are bringing hope these millions who are suffering. Reminiscence Therapy is a clinically-proven behavioral intervention that involves the introduction of familiar pictures, music, and other materials to help individuals reminisce about their past experiences.

The benefits of Reminiscence Therapy have long been recognized including positive impact on mood and cognitive performance; however, until recently, it is labor-intensive and difficult to scale.

Introducing Reminx, a new technology that uses artificial intelligence to deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from dementia and social isolation.

ReminX is a digital therapeutic that allows Reminiscence Therapy to be personalized and delivered directly to seniors without the structured time requirement or one-on-one administration via a sophisticated artificial intelligence chatbot, named “Rachel.”

"Rachel" interacts with family members and caregivers through text message or mobile app, prompting them to upload photo, audio narration, and video content regularly and optimizing it into personalized stories.

In a study of 14 patients with dementia conducted through the University of California San Diego, ReminX was shown to significantly reduce anxiety, depression and overall emotional distress.

The new Reminx app is set to launch on August 1st with a cost of $33/month.

