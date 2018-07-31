Climb Aboard the Sea Shepherd: Saving our Marine Life

SAN DIEGO - For over 40 years, the mission of Caption Paul Watson and his crew aboard the Sea Shepherd has been to end the destruction of habitat and slaughter of wildlife in the world’s oceans in order to conserve and protect ecosystems and species.
Sea Shepherd Works With Legal Fishermen to Protect the Vaquita https://t.co/nwwWBRLmCl#SeaShepherd #Mexico #vaquita #fishermen #ocean #conservation— Sea Shepherd SSCS (@SeaShepherdSSCS) July 30, 2018
Utilizing innovative direct-action tactics to investigate, document, and take action when necessary to expose and confront illegal activities on the high seas, the Sea Shepherd has been safeguarding the biodiversity of our delicately balanced ocean ecosystems to ensure their survival for future generations.
Captain Watson was one of the founding members and directors of Greenpeace. In 1977, he left Greenpeace and founded Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. A renowned speaker, accomplished author, master mariner, and lifelong environmentalist, Captain Watson has been awarded many honors for his dedication to the oceans and to the planet.
Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is a non-profit marine conservation organization. For more information, click the link below.
Active U.S. military personnel can enjoy Legoland California and its new attractions for free during the entire month of August.
Over the past three decades, the Sweetwater Union High School District has used at least $46 million in special taxes paid by property owners in the Eastlake neighborhood to fund projects in other parts of Chula Vista.
Have you noticed the uptick in mosquitoes across San Diego County? Many residents in coastal communities say the problem is getting worse and they worry about the safety of their pets.
Baby's first haircut is a milestone for parents, but can be scary for children. A new salon aims to change that by replacing fear with fun.
The family of a man who died in the custody of National City police are speaking out and demanding answers.
Have you been to the beach lately? The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
For over 40 years, the mission of Caption Paul Watson and his crew aboard the Sea Shepherd has been to end the destruction of habitat and slaughter of wildlife in the world’s oceans in order to conserve and protect ecosystems and species.
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday will consider a code amendment prohibiting housing discrimination against applicants who use Section 8 vouchers or other rent subsidies.