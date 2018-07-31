Climb Aboard the Sea Shepherd: Saving our Marine Life

SAN DIEGO - For over 40 years, the mission of Caption Paul Watson and his crew aboard the Sea Shepherd has been to end the destruction of habitat and slaughter of wildlife in the world’s oceans in order to conserve and protect ecosystems and species.

Utilizing innovative direct-action tactics to investigate, document, and take action when necessary to expose and confront illegal activities on the high seas, the Sea Shepherd has been safeguarding the biodiversity of our delicately balanced ocean ecosystems to ensure their survival for future generations.

Captain Watson was one of the founding members and directors of Greenpeace. In 1977, he left Greenpeace and founded Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. A renowned speaker, accomplished author, master mariner, and lifelong environmentalist, Captain Watson has been awarded many honors for his dedication to the oceans and to the planet.

Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is a non-profit marine conservation organization.