Satellite image captures unusual warmth of San Diego's coastal w - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Satellite image captures unusual warmth of San Diego's coastal waters

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you been to the beach lately?

The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a computer graphic Monday that shows where the hottest temperatures, the areas in red, are being recorded.

“Water temperatures from lifeguards are 72 to 78F and this is shown in satellite imagery depicting much above normal readings (anomaly) in the California Bight,” the weather service said on Facebook.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.