Legoland California offers free admission for active military in August

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Active U.S. military personnel can enjoy Legoland California and its new attractions for free during the entire month of August.

The theme park announced that active U.S. military members can receive one, same day Resort Hopper ticket any day of the month by showing their military ID.

Legoland wants to invite military members and their families to check out the park's new attraction: Lego City: Deep Sea Adventure. The submarine ride features Lego models along with live sharks and other sea life.

