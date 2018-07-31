New salon cuts fear out of first haircut experience

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Baby's first haircut is a milestone for parents, but can be scary for children.

A new salon aims to change that by replacing fear with fun. Cookie Cutters is now open in Point Loma and a second location will soon open in Oceanside, with two additional salons set to open in other parts of the country in the next couple of years.

At Cookie Cutters kids can choose a show to watch, sit in a fancy car and even play on a slide. With books to choose from and unique hairstyles, the kids feel in control from the moment they walk through the door.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the salon to get tips for parents when it comes to prepping kids for the change that comes with a haircut, information on avoiding live and at-home styling tips for parents.

For more information, visit their website.