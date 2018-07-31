High tides and warm weather bringing unprecedented amount of mosquitoes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you noticed the uptick in mosquitoes across San Diego County? Many residents in coastal communities say the problem is getting worse and they worry about the safety of their pets.

News 8 talked to a Del Mar resident who says she has never seen it this bad at her home. She says there are swarms of them everywhere and they are being eaten alive.

According to Vector Control, coastal communities like Del Mar and Imperial Beach are being targeted because of a very specific type of mosquito called the Black Salt Marsh Mosquito. This type of insect only breeds in salt water.

This Black Salt Marsh Mosquito found its way here here because of an abnormally high tide a few weeks ago. The tide flooded areas that don’t usually get flooded, that coupled with the very warm weather makes for the perfect environment for the mosquitoes to thrive in.

The good news is these particular mosquitoes are not know to carry any human illnesses, the bad news is they are extremely aggressive and active from dusk to dawn.