High tides and warm weather bringing unprecedented amount of mosquitoes

Active U.S. military personnel can enjoy Legoland California and its new attractions for free during the entire month of August.
Over the past three decades, the Sweetwater Union High School District has used at least $46 million in special taxes paid by property owners in the Eastlake neighborhood to fund projects in other parts of Chula Vista.
Have you noticed the uptick in mosquitoes across San Diego County? Many residents in coastal communities say the problem is getting worse and they worry about the safety of their pets.
Baby's first haircut is a milestone for parents, but can be scary for children. A new salon aims to change that by replacing fear with fun.
The family of a man who died in the custody of National City police are speaking out and demanding answers.
Have you been to the beach lately? The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
For over 40 years, the mission of Caption Paul Watson and his crew aboard the Sea Shepherd has been to end the destruction of habitat and slaughter of wildlife in the world’s oceans in order to conserve and protect ecosystems and species.
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday will consider a code amendment prohibiting housing discrimination against applicants who use Section 8 vouchers or other rent subsidies.