Mountain Lions: Poway doorbell cam captures some scary visitors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Poway resident found some unwanted guests hanging around her front doorstep after her doorbell camera captured video of mountain lions prowling around.

Amy Young said it was around 12:30 in the morning when her teenage son heard something loud. “[He] said, ‘Mom, I hear noises.’ We just shrugged it off. You are going to hear noises, there are animals.”

Amy said they took a second listen because the noises wasn’t something they had ever heard before. The next day, Amy said she checked her surveillance footage. The noises her teenage son had heard were mountain lions. Amy was stunned. “It was very shocking to see them actually walk up to the front door. Not what I expected to come out of little mountain lions. Kind of a weird squeak. Almost like a calling. Maybe they were talking to each other.”

Amy let her neighbors know online that two mountain lions had been prowling around her home. “That was a shock to see two of them at the same time.”

Residents of northeast Poway are not taking precautions and keeping their domestic animals inside. Amy’s doorbell camera captured the two mountain lions for more than 15 minutes.

She said her doorway will never be the same. “For some reason they were infatuated with around the corner of this door. I think it’s because my husband said they probably saw their reflection. They are beautiful animals, but they are not to be played with.”